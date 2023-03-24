BJP city unit agitates against Congress leader

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The BJP city unit today under the leadership of its president Shirish Boralkar today held an agitation against Congress Rahul Gandhi for his controversial remark on the ‘Modi’ surname, today at Kranti Chowk.

Four years ago, Gandhi had made a remark during the election campaign saying how come all the thieves have ‘Modi’ as the common surname.

The Surat court awarded punishment to him. Accordingly, on the basis of the court verdict, the Lok Sabha speaker cancelled his membership.

Boralkar said, “The agitation is against Gandhi for insulting the Other Backward Classes (OBCs). The remark on the ‘Modi’ surname is objectionable. Gandhi has not yet stepped out the nepotism in politics. This is the reason why he made remarks hurting the sentiments of OBCs.”

BJP office-bearers, members and activists agitated against Gandhi. Some of them were holding banners having cross (x) marks on the photo of Gandhi. Jalinder Shendge, Rameshwar Bhadwe, Harshawardhan Karad, Laxmikant Thete, Sagar Pale, Ajay Shinde, Arun Palwe, Pravin Kulkarni, Amruta Palodkar, Hafiz Shaikh, Manisha Munde, Jaishree Kivlekar and others participated in the agitation.

Agitators unaware of the update

The office-bearers and activists reached the venue on the call of the city BJP president. However, many of the activists, especially women were unaware of the update so they did not know why the agitation is being conducted, it is observed.