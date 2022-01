BJP demands sedition case against Nana Patole

Aurangabad, Jan 24:

Members of BJP staged agitation near Cidco flyover on Monday demanding to lodge a sedation case against Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole for making a controversial statement. BJP city unit president Sanjay Kenekar led the agitation. The agitators also raised slogans against MPCC president.

During his recent visit to Ingatpuri Patole dragged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal life into his remarks. There were arguments between agitators and police for some time. Police detained the activists and brought them to Pundliknagar Police Station.

OBC Morcha State secretary Bapu Ghadamode, district general secretary Rajesh Mehta, Yuva Morcha city unit president Raj Wankhede, BJP district vice-president Rameshwar Bhadve, Deepak Dhakne, Kranti Chowk Mandal president Siddharth Salve, Yuva Morcha State unit secretary Manoj Bharaskar, Pravin Kulkarni, Dnyaneshwar Borse, Deepak Bankar, Daulat Khan Pathan, Manisha Munde, Deepak Khotkar, Sanjay Fatehlashkar, Pratibha Jahad, Hafiz Shaikh, Jaishree Kivlekar, Satish Khedkar, Pankaj Sakhla, Babasaheb Dakle, Bunty Hekade, Mansoor Patel, Saurabh Shinde and others were present.