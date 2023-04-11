BJP gears up to contest assembly, Lok Sabha elections on its own!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Eyeing the forthcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections, the BJP has geared up to create a strong foothold in the district. Uncaring the fate of the alliance with the Shinde group, the BJP preferred to undertake micro-planning to field candidates from all nine assembly constituencies and one Lok Sabha of constituency in the district.

Besides, the booth empowerment plan, BJP is also thinking of replacing non-active activists and members; provide opportunities to new faces as office-bearers. Besides, the party has also initiated action against members involved in anti-party activities and maligning the party image through loose talking. Hence the meetings are held frequently to achieve the desired goals and select dedicated teams.

It has been found that the office-bearers and activists selected in the last three years seem to be non-active in the field. This has come to notice during the meetings held in 28 wards of the city. Hence, the party has decided to seek the opinions of all while declaring office-bearers like ward president, circle president, vice president and city general secretary.

The city president Shirish Boralkar underlined that the city and district-level bodies will be announced in a month.

Shinde group and BJP are in power in the state, but Shinde group is claiming to contest candidates from three assembly constituencies and the Lok Sabha constituency in the district. Boralkar said, “BJP has started its preparation to contest from these assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies of the district. The decision regarding alliance will be taken at the higher level, but presently BJP will contest and win if contested from Lok Sabha constituency and three assembly constituencies of the city.”