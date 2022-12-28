BJP national president JP Nadda to address gathering in city on Jan 2

Will blow the trumpet of Lok Sabha elections

Aurangabad: BJP national president JP Nadda will address a gathering at Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal at 5 pm on January 2. BJP will blow the trumpet of Lok Sabha elections from Aurangabad. This will be the first time that Nadda will be coming to the city, said BJP city president Shirish Boralkar in a press conference on Wednesday.

Speaking further he said that Nadda will visit Ghrishneshwar temple at Ellora on January 2 at 3 pm and will come to the meeting at 5 pm. Nadda will hold a meeting of the BJP core committee at Vaijapur, Kannad, Gangapur and all the three constituencies in the city. After that he will hold discussions with some important dignitaries in the city. Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, State president Chandrasekhar Bawankule, union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve, cooperation minister Atul Save, general secretary Sanjay Kenekar and others will be present.

The BJP will contest this constituency in the Lok Sabha elections and has been working for it for the past few years. Dilip Thorat, Vikas Kulkarni, Kacharu Ghodke, Ram Budhwant and others were present.

Preparations for the municipal elections

BJP will be elected in more seats in municipal elections. Boralkar claimed that BJP's preparations are underway and elections will be held in the new year.