BJP power-show in presence of national president today

Aurangabad

BJP National president J P Nadda will address a public meeting at Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal on Monday at 5.30 pm. The preparations of the upcoming Loksabha elections will start from Aurangabad. Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, minister of state for railways Raosaheb Danve, state co-operative minister Atul Save, state president MLA Chandrashekhar Bawankule, MLA Haribhau Bagade, MLA Prashant Bamb, former MLA Pankaja Munde, state general secretary Sanjay Kenekar, city president Shrish Boralkar and others will be present.

Nadda will visit Ghrushneswar temple at Ellora at 3 pm on Monday and will inaugurate the beautification work of Ahilyadevi Kund there and will return to the meeting venue. Before the meeting he will address BJP core committee members meeting. The officials, party workers and residents from six assembly constituency in Aurangabad district will be present for the public meeting.

Meanwhile, Dr Karad, Save, Boralkar inspected the preparations at the meeting venue on Sunday evening.

BJP has decided to contest all the 400 Loksabha seats. Attention is being given to the special seats. The union ministers have been given the responsibilities of special Loksabha constituencies. BJP has started planning strategies for Aurangabad, Hingoli, Parbhani and Osmanabad constituencies.