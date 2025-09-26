BJP state president to visit city today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

BJP state president Ravindra Chavan will visit the city on Saturday.

During his visit, a full-day planning meeting for the graduate-level registration of BJP workers from Marathwada will be held at Manthan Hall, MIT College. Chavan will provide guidance on the registration process for graduates and the tasks that party workers need to complete. The registration drive will be launched under the leadership of MLA Sanjay Kenekar, with the presence of city district president Kishor Shitole, other office-bearers, and party leaders.