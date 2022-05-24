BJP’s Jal Akrosh Morcha had no seriousness: MP

Aurangabad, May 24:

“No seriousness was seen in BJP’s Jal Akrosh Morcha taken out to Aurangabad Municipal Corporation on Monday over water scarcity. The morcha rather appeared to be a procession of the festival,” said Imtiaz Jaleel, MP of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

He said that whatever had been done by BJP seemed to be funny.

“Considering the enthusiasm of women activists who were wearing ‘nauvari’ saree, turban and singing ‘Jogva’, it was seen as a festival procession than a morcha. BJP distributed plastic pots. It has created a picture of whether the political party has blown a trumpet for AMC elections. People have witnessed one more directionless agitation,” the AIMIM MP said. He said that Shiv Sena and BJP have learnt that they can take the people of the city for granted.

“District Guardian Minister Subhash Desai announced that 50 per cent concession would be given in the water charges. Sena installed hoardings in the city displaying the announcement. Replying to this, BJP said that Sena was frightened due to Devendra Fadnavi’s arrival in the city,” he said.

MP Jaleel said whether anyone would talk about water being supplied after every five to seven days. “Both the parties are busy in preparations for AMC elections taking into citizens for granted,” he alleged.