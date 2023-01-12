BJP's Kiran Patil's show of strength, nomination filed

Teachers constituency: Applications of NCP, BJP and Independents among 15 candidates

Aurangabad: BJP and Balasaheb's Shiv Sena candidate in Marathwada teacher's constituency Prof Kiran Patil filed his candidature form on Thursday in a show of strength. A rally was taken out from Kranti Chowk to the divisional commissioner office to file the nomination in the presence of BJP State president Chandrashekhar Bawankule. Before filing the application, a gathering of teachers was held in the ground in front of the commissionerate. union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve, Guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre, cooperation minister Atul Save, MLA Haribhau Bagde, Narayan Kuche, office bearers and teachers were present. The contact office of Patil was inaugurated at Mukundwadi by Bawankule followed by a meeting of office bearers. Meanwhile, 15 candidates filed applications on the last day of filing nomination papers. BJP, Nationalist Congress Party, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi along with Sena and independent candidates filed the applications. Scrutiny of applications will be held on January 13 at 11 am.

Patil is a BJP loyalist

Bawankule claimed that seat in Marathwada is being contested in coordination by the Shinde-Fadnavis government. Patil has been nominated for Marathwada constituency as he is a loyal worker. BJP will win in Marathwada and will transform the teachers constituency.