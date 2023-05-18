Blood bank in the district civil hospital opened

Starts functioning without inauguration ceremony, relief to patients

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The operation of the blood bank in the district civil hospital here has been started without the inauguration ceremony on Thursday. This will stop the wandering of relatives of patients in urgent need of blood.

For the last three months, the district civil hospital had to wait for the blood bank to start as the administration was planning to hold an inauguration ceremony. Relatives of patients who needed blood had to travel to various blood banks. A detailed report was published in this newspaper regarding the troubles faced by relatives and patients. Taking note, the hospital administration planned to start the blood bank without any ceremony on Thursday. Hospital intern Sukanya Salunke donated blood. Civil surgeon Dr Dayanand Motipavle, additional civil surgeon Dr Padmaja Saraf were present.

Appeal for blood donation

Due to summer vacations, the blood donation volume is currently low. Donors should donate blood in the blood bank of the civil hospital for the needy patients, said Dr Motipavle.