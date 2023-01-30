Girl's scalp ripped off in giant wheel accident in K'taka's Mandaya

Mandya (Karnataka), Jan 30 In a horrific incident, a girl suffered critical injuries as her hair got stuck while riding a giant wheel and a portion of scalp got ripped off in Karnataka's Mandaya district, police said on Monday.

The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Srividya.

Following the complaint by the parents of the girl, the Srirangapatna Town police arrested the owner of the giant wheel Ramesh, a resident of Hosabudanuru from Mandya district.

The police said that while playing on the giant wheel on Sunday, the hair of the girl was stuck and within seconds a layer of her scalp came off. Shocked parents and onlookers rushed the girl to the local hospital.

She was shifted to a private hospital in Mysuru city for further treatment. The eyewitnesses explained that the scalp had come out like a wig.

The police have taken up the investigation.

