Blood donation camp by Massia today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Taking into consideration the shortage of blood in the blood banks in the city, the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) has organised a blood donation camp on May 25 from 9 am to 5 pm at Anil Vishwasrao Chavan Hall, MIDC Waluj.

The camp has been jointly organised by the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The camp will be inaugurated by the managing director of Endress Hauser Automation and Instrumentation Pvt Ltd Sriram Narayanan. Massia president Anil Patil and other members have appealed to industrialists, employees and citizens to participate in the camp in large numbers.