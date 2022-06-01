Blood donation camp held

Aurangabad, May 31:

A blood donation camp was held by the Navyuvak Mandal on the occasion of the 12th anniversary programme of the Shri 1008 Chandraprabhu Khandelwal Digambar Jain temple at Aryanand Colony, Vendantnagar on Monday. In all, 26 donors donated blood in the camp. A Panchamrut abhishek was performed in the morning followed by Jinabhiskeh. An arti and Bhaktamar Vidhan was performed in the evening. Community members were present in large numbers.