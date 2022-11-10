Blood donation camp held

Aurangabad:

A four-day blood donation camp was organised by the Guru Parivar at Shri Kshetra Kachner during the annual Kachner Yatra Mahotsav recently. In all, 175 units of blood were collected in the camp.

The camp was organised jointly with the Shri Kshetra Kachner temple trust and Saubhagya Sanskar trust. The camp was inaugurated by community members. Project chief Vilas Sahuji and Vrushabh Kasliwal and Guru Parivar president Pritam Patni and Rahul Pande were present for the inauguration ceremony. Dr Subhash Patodi from the Aurangabad Blood Bank and Dr Prakash Patni of the Lions Blood Bank collected the blood. Nilesh Sethi, Anuj Dagda, Rohit Gangwal, Savan Chudiwal and others took efforts.