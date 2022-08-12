Blood donation camp held at GDCH

Aurangabad, Aug 12:

A blood donation camp was organised under the ‘Swarajya Mahotsav’ at Government Dental College and Hospital (GDCH) on Friday. The camp was inaugurated by GDCH dean Dr SP Dange. A total of 17 staff members and students donated blood. The camp was organised in collaboration with the 'Bioethics Unit ' of the college. A team of doctors from the Government Medical College and Hospital including blood transfusion officer Dr Sheetal Sawant, medical officer Dr Pradnya Gaikwad, Dr Sheetal Harne, Suman Dhule, PRO Hanuman Rule, Rajendra Lokhande, Majhar Shaikh and Ali Chaus took efforts. Dr Vilas Rajguru and Dr Shirish Khedgikar welcomed the donors. Prof Dr Rajan Mahindra, Dr Mandakini Mandale, Dr Smita Khalikar, Dr Seema Pathak, Dr Vikrant Kasat, Dr Rakesh Mohode, Dr Madhuri Wavdhane, Dr Jayashri Pagare, Dr Vaishali Nandkhedkar and PSI Babulal Mandare were present on the occasion. Dr Jayanti Humbe secretary of the Bioethics Unit proposed the vote of thanks.