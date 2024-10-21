Blood donation camp held in YB Chavan College of Pharmacy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A blood donation camp was organised jointly by Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy (YBCCP)and Government Medical College and Hospital.

Campus Director of Maulana Azad Educational Trust Brig H K Kalra inaugurated the event. Prominent dignitaries present at the event are Dr Mazahar Farooqui (Principal, Maulana Azad College), Dr Shaikh Imran (Principal, Marathwada College of Education), Dr Abubakar Salam Bawazir and Dr S N Mokale of Y. B. Chavan College of Pharmacy.

Dr Syed Iftequar Ahmed, Chishti Nahid Anjum, NSS Program Officers Dr Sakle Nikhilkumar, Altamash Ansari and others worked for the success of the camp.

The blood collected will be used to support medical emergencies and surgeries at GMCH. Dr Abubakar Salam Bawazir expressed gratitude to the donors.