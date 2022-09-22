Blood donation camp of Jain Tag receives huge response

65 donors donate blood in the day-long camp

Aurangabad, Sep 22:

The Jain Tag group had organized a blood donation camp at Chandrasagar Dharamshala Shahgunj recently. In all, 65 units of blood were collected in the camp.

The Jain Tag group is always ahead in organizing various social and public welfare programmes. On the occasion, Dr Navin Kasliwal guided the present on blood cancer and breast cancer. Dr Abhay Jain guided the present on iron deficiency and platelets and importance of blood donation. He said, blood donation is considered the best donation. By donating blood a person can save the lives of three people. He also appreciated the initiatives of Jain Tag. The doctors of Lions Blood Bank Dr Prakash Patni and Duttaji Bhale Blood Bank Dr Appa Somanse collected blood. Panchayat president Lalit Patni, trustees Prakash Ajmera, Dr Anil Gangwal, coordinator Anupama Dagda, Tag president Shweta Sethi, joint secretary Deepali Pande, secretary Richa Kasliwal, treasurer Simmi Pahade and others were present on the occasion.