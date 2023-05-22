Board still clueless about handwriting mismatch in answer books

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The divisional office of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is still clueless about who wrote answers in the Physics subject answer books of 372 HSC students after the paper was over.

The probe was being done for the past 10 days. It may be noted that the State Board received complaints from moderators about the mismatch of handwriting in answer books of Physics subject.

Besides students, somebody else also wrote answers in the answer book. This created a sensation in the education field.

As per the process of natural justice, the probe of students, parents, custodians of answer books, centre chiefs and invigilators was conducted. The Board did not have satisfactory answers from them about who wrote answers in these answer books.

Now, an inquiry of moderators and principals will be done. The officers have decided to lodge a complaint with the police if they did not find anything in the inquiry. The divisional office of MSBSHSE is holding probes one after another as the date of the 12th result declaration is near.

A complaint is lodged with the police immediately if an answer book is stolen or pages torn or mass copying is reported. The educationists feel that why the Board has not approached the police when the serious case surfaced, rather it is wasting time in hearings.