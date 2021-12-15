Bogus corona vaccination certificates racket busted

Aurangabad, Dec 15:

A government doctor of Shiur and Manur primary health centres in Vaijapur tehsil ran a racket of giving certificates to the residents without taking the Corona vaccines. He ran this racket with the help of his doctor brother and two medical technicians of a private hospital. The residents, after providing the aadhar card and mobile number, and paying around Rs 600 to Rs 1000 can get the vaccination certificates on their mobile phones without taking the vaccines. The Jinsi police busted this racket of bogus vaccination on Tuesday, informed PI Vyankatrao Kendre.

Police said, the Jinsi police received reliable information that certificates are being issued without vaccination. Acting on the tip-off, PI Kendre, PSI Ananta Tangade, ASI Nazir Pathan, constables Shaikh Gani, Jafar Pathan, Sarita Kundare and others raided Pulse Hospital near VIP Function Hall and arrested Shaikh Raziuddin Fahimuddin (17, Dilras Colony, near Aamkhas Maidan) Abubakar al Hamid Hadi Al Hamid (23, near Eliyas Masjid) and Mohammad Mudassir Mohammad Ashfaq (21, Ganesh Colony). Dr Raziuddin is a contractual doctor at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and when his mobile phone was inspected, the aadhar and phone numbers to the residents, whom the certificates have been issued without taking the vaccines were found.

During interrogation, Dr Raziuddin informed, the aadhar and phone numbers of the residents, who need certificates were sent to his brother Dr Shaikh Mohiuddin Shaikh Faheem (36), who is a medical officer at Shiur and Manur primary health centre in Vaijapur tehsil. Dr Mohiuddin used to create certificates in the name of health assistants Usha Adhav and Shehnaz Shaikh. The residents had to deposit an amount between Rs 600 to Rs 1000 with the three accused, who were arrested.

A case has been registered in the Jinsi police station against six persons based on the complaint lodged by PSI Ananta Tangade. PSI Gokul Thakur is further investigating the case.

Action will be taken after inquiry

District health officer, Dr Sudhakar Shelke said, the names of a doctor and two health assistants from Shiur primary health centre have come to light in this matter. Action will be taken after a thorough inquiry, he said.

Not linked with GMCH

GMCH acting dean Dr Varsha Rote said that the arrested Dr Shaikh Raziuddin, Dr Abubakar and Mohammad Mudassir are not working in the vaccination centres in GMCH and hence this matter is not related to vaccination centres in GMCH, she said.

Persons taking bogus certificates will be booked

After the racket of bogus vaccination certificates was unveiled, the district administration has started the preparations to lodge cases against the persons who have obtained certificates without taking the vaccines. The cases will be registered against them under the National Disaster Management Act. A few days back, the district administration received complaints about irregularities in Daulatabad and Kranti Chowk vaccination centres. However, nothing was found there. Now, after the racket has been busted, the administration has directed the concerned machinery to check all vaccination records.