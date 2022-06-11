Boil drinking water during rainy season

Use chlorine tablets, Mediclor and mother solution for purifying water

Aurangabad, June 11:

Water borne and other diseases are prevalent during the rainy season. Drinking contaminated water especially invites illness. Therefore, clean water should be drunk in the rainy season. There is no need to buy bottled water, just boiling drinking water is enough, said experts.

Drinking contaminated water during monsoon can cause water borne diseases like typhoid, cholera, gastroenteritis and diarrhea. Consumption of contaminated water can lead to red eyes, scabies, nausea and ringworm. Rainwater mixes with leaking water lines, storage ponds, tanks, and other sources. This poses a risk of water contamination. Therefore, it is necessary to purify such water before using it.

Contaminated water supply is likely to occur during monsoon. Outbreaks appear to be exacerbated by drinking contaminated water, especially in areas where there is no public water supply. Boiling water is important to get rid of waterborne pathogens. Therefore, in the rainy season, water should be boiled, said the experts. Children and the elderly have low immunity.

Special care should be taken specially for children below five years, pregnant, lactating mothers and the elderly. A healthy diet should be consumed in the rainy season. Any symptoms of the disease should not be ignored, said Dr Ramakant Mule, general physician.

Use Chlorine tablets

Citizens should take precautions during the monsoon. Mediclor and mother solution or chlorine tablets should be used at home. Only purified water should be used for drinking. Cover the drinking water and use a long stick glass to draw water.

Avoid foods kept in the open

Do not eat food in the open during the rainy season. Also, don't eat stale food. Do not drink unclean water. Contaminated water contains germs. Drinking such water causes various diseases, Dr Sudhakar Shelke, district health officer.