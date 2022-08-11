Bond of love and protection shared among sisters

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Aurangabad, Aug 10:

The festival of Raksha Bandhan flaunts the bond between the brothers and sisters. As per tradition, a sister ties rakhi on the wrist of their brothers and brothers in return vows to protect their sisters. However, it is not the same for all siblings. But have you ever wondered how the sisters, who don’t have a brother, celebrate Raksha Bandhan. AurangabadFirst discussed with a few women who do not have brother, but still celebrate the festival with much fanfare.

Surabhi Joshi, an engineer by profession and a resident of Vishnunagar said, “We are three sisters and don’t have a brother. That does not mean we don’t celebrate Rakhi purnima. When we were young, me and my sisters Kanchan and Meghna often used to cry on Raksha Bandhan. But thanks to my mother, who never cried for a son. She once said that it is not mandatory that only a sister can tie a Rakhi to her brother, we all can tie Rakhi on each other's hand. The tradition started by tying a rakhi to Lord Ganesh first and then to each other. To me, Rakhi purnima is celebrating the bond of Raksha (protection) between siblings. They are not just sisters to me, they are my friend, philosopher and guide. When they are with me I don’t need a brother by my side.

Chinmayee Etkar, a businesswomen by profession from Cidco N-6, said, we don’t have a brother but we never think that we need someone to protect us. Anju, the elder one, says, ”We both feel alone when we see our friends tying Rakhis on their brother’s hand feeding them sweets. But when we see our parents believe for us that we both are there everything we get happy. Our parents never feel that they should have a son. Our parents have taught us to be strong and independent and never taught that we need someone to protect us." "I know that my sister and I are always there for each other. And we promise to stand by each other on Rakhi Purnima. My sister is the best gift and is the golden thread in my life,” said Chinmayee.