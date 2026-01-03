Book on Indian values for modern life released

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A book titled Timeless Wisdom: Indian Values & Virtues for Modern Life, written by Dr Dhananjay Jagdishchandra Vaidya, was recently released at a function. The release was carried out by former principal, Nath Valley School, Sharda Gupta; retired city engineer, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar municipal corporation, Avinash Deshmukh; Suvarna Deshmukh; Sangeeta Deshpande; and former school teachers of Dr Vaidya.

The book was also unveiled and blessed by Pujya Muniji Shri Punitsagarji Maharaj and respected Guru Maharaj ji. It discusses the relevance of Indian moral and spiritual values in contemporary life, focusing on themes such as purpose, ethics and balanced living.

Addressing students, parents, professionals and general readers, the book reflects on how values like truth, duty and compassion can guide individuals in a fast-paced world. Timeless Wisdom is available on Amazon.

(photo)