BPPS celebrates 77th Independence Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Independence Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Bhondawe Patil School, Bajajnagar. Mahesh Bhondawe and Mayuri Bhondawe graced the programme. The national flag was hoisted by the dignitaries. Students presented dance, drama and musical performances. Tejas Khandelwal, Arunita Yadav, Swara Hawle expressed their feelings. Mahesh Bhondve and principal Ravi Dabhade spoke about the importance of Independence Day and the contribution of freedom fighters in achieving the freedom. Students of class 10th Asmita Khedkar and Prateek Jadhav coordinated the programme. Vice-principal Sharmistha Dutta, coordinator Rani Sawant, Gehena Shadija, teachers, parents and students were present.