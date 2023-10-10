Brahmin community warns politicians ahead of elections

Demand to set up Parashuram economic development corporation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Brahmin community has warned political parties that they will face the consequences in the coming elections if they do not stop making assumptions about the community. The community has also warned of a public protest movement across the state if a concrete decision is not taken regarding the establishment of Parashuram economic development corporation by November 11.

The warning came at a march organised by the Sakal Brahmin Samaj Samanvay Samiti at the divisional commissioner's office on Tuesday. Community members started gathering from 11 am and marched to the commissionerate in a disciplined manner at 12 pm, chanting slogans of 'Jai Parashuram, Jai Shri Ram', and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

After reaching the commissionerate, the dignitaries addressed the audience, expressing their disappointment with the government for not taking their demands seriously. They said that all political parties have been using the Brahmin community as a vote bank, but have done nothing to address their concerns.

"We have been fighting for our rights for the last several years. Millions of statements are lying in the ministry. Political parties came to see us only as vote bank. But now the politicians should stop making assumptions, otherwise they will see the consequences in the coming elections," said Sachin Wade, one of the speakers at the march.

The dignitaries also highlighted the lack of job opportunities and government assistance for the Brahmin community. The speakers also expressed the possibility that the community may face a terrible crisis if they do not wake up now. Gajanan Joshi, Bandu Oak, Anand Tandulwadikar, Vijay Pallod and others were present.