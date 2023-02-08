Breach in Aditya Thackeray’s security should be taken seriously

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Legislative council opposition leader Ambadas Danve on Wednesday morning gave a letter to director general of police (DGP) stating breach in the security of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and former minister Aditya Thackeray.

Danve in his letter mentioned that Aditya Thackeray is touring the state under the seventh state of Shiv Samvad yatra. On Tuesday evening, he addressed a public meeting at Mahalgaon in Vaijapur tehsil. Then, an unidentified mob pelted the meeting venue with stones and attacked the meeting. Hence, there was a breach in the security of Aditya Thackeray and it should be taken serious.

Danve while talking to the newsmen said that a MLA of the Shinde group instigated the mob for this incident.

Meanwhile, the city police after the incident at Mahalgaon are on an alert mode. Commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta directed the officers to be alert at the places of the yatra of Aditya Thackeray. He directed the officers to take precaution to avert any untoward incident.