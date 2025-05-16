Bribe-tainted tehsildars expose deep rot in revenue department

All operated through private agents

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The veil over corruption in the revenue department is lifting fast as an increasing number of Tehsildars and revenue officers face bribery charges, revealing a deeply entrenched network of malpractice. Despite Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) interventions, the rot appears far from contained undermining public confidence in administrative integrity.

Most alarming is the widespread use of private agents by officers to collect bribes, with many such agents continuing their operations even after their associated officers are transferred.

In the latest case, Additional Tehsildar Nitin Garje and two of his agents have been booked for allegedly demanding a Rs 3 lakh bribe for issuing favourable orders in five land area correction files related to a plot in Mitmita village.

Five tehsildars booked so far

As per ACB records, five tehsildars in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district were implicated in bribery cases between January and December 2024: Mahesh Sawant, Chandrakant Shelke, and Sarang Chavan from Paithan; and Kishor Dekhmukh and Nitin Garje from the City Division. In total, 10 officers and staff from the revenue department faced ACB action for corruption during the year.

District collector orders probe into Garje case

A formal complaint by former corporator Dr. Asha Binwade alleged that Garje, along with two agents, attempted to fraudulently alter land records concerning Gat No. 36/2 in Garkheda village, covering about 40R (approximately 1 acre). The complaint further stated that false documents were created, and talathis and circle officers were pressured to act in favour of the mutation. Taking cognisance, district collector Deelip Swami ordered an immediate inquiry and demanded all related documents. Sub-divisional officer (Kannad) Santosh Gorad seized the original files from the Establishment Department and submitted an investigation report to the Collector.

Alleged 'Rate Card' of bribes in revenue offices

According to local sources and department insiders, an informal bribe ‘rate card’ is said to be operating openly in revenue offices. Land mutation corrections reportedly cost Rs 60,000, while approvals at the talathi and circle officer levels range between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000. NA layout permissions are allegedly priced at Rs 50,000 per acre, construction and excavation approvals at Rs 3 lakh or more, and minor mineral truck releases also at Rs 3 lakh. In land dispute cases, bribes can go up to Rs 1 lakh or more, depending on complexity. This institutionalised corruption highlights the urgent need for administrative reforms, stricter oversight, and a system-wide clean-up beyond the current scope of ACB action, as public trust in the revenue department continues to deteriorate.