Bridge course necessary for UG, PG professional courses students

By Mehboob Inamdar

Aurangabad, Sept 6:

Those students who have passed their semesters of professional undergraduate and postgraduate degree courses during the Covid outbreak period will have to complete the bridge course in their respective colleges. The chief objective of the initiative is to compensate for the learning losses of the students.

It may be noted that all the educational institutes were shut down for many months because of Covid spread. Students suffered learning losses in lockdown. Online education was imparted to students. However, there were certain hurdles in maintaining a standard of teaching-learning in online mode.

The Principal Secretary of Higher and Technical Education held a meeting of all vice-chancellors of non-agriculture universities on August 24 to implement a ‘bridge course’ to make up the education losses in all the courses including professional.

All the VCs advocated for the bridge course.

Joint director of Technical Education Dr Umesh Nagdeve said that the State Government took the decision to implement bridge course for the students who passed any semester of UG and PG courses during the Covid period.

“It will be the responsibility of each UG and PG college principal and respective subject teacher to get completed bridge course of their students during the academic year 2022-23,” he said.

As per the orders of directors of Higher and Technical Education Departments, the bridge course should be implemented in the first session of the current academic year for all the students who are pursuing professional and traditional UG or PG courses. Each college will have to set up a committee for the initiative and prepare a course.

A diagnostic test will be conducted to evaluate subject knowledge, grasping power, concepts, and analysis of the previous semester. The institutes and universities will have to complete the course before October 15 and no financial assistance will be provided for the course. The units of the bridge course will be selected session and subject-wise after the diagnostic test.

Box

Students to get certificate

A certificate should be issued to the student on the completion of the course. The officers from Higher and Technical Education said that the certificate of the course would be useful at the time of seeking jobs.

Box

There are 480 colleges which offer traditional and professional courses within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University for the academic year 2022-23. The colleges have nearly 4.50 lakh students.

box

Bridge course implemented on schools level too

The School Education Department already implemented the bridge course in schools from the second to tenth standard at the beginning of the current academic year.