Brilliant success of Gaikwad Classes students in NEET 2025

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Gaikwad Classes has once again upheld its tradition of excellence in the NEET 2025, the result of which was declared by the National Testing Agency recently. More than 24 students scored above the 90 percentile, making a mark at the national level.

Atharva Kulkarni secured the first position in the classes with 99.37 percentile, followed by Ayaan Shaikh with 98.41 percentile in second place, and Adinath Shinde stood third with 97.86 percentile.

Founder and director of the institute Prof Ramdas Gaikwad and Executive Director Kulbhushan Gaikwad congratulated the students and parents and extended their best wishes for continued success in the future. “This success is a result of our students' perseverance, the trust of their parents and our institution’s strong mentoring system,” said Prof Gaikwad while addressing the students.