Brother attacked for sister's funeral money

Aurangabad, Sep 6:

A person attacked his own brother with a blade for demanding money for the expenses incurred for the funeral of their sister. The incident occurred in the Aurangpura Bhaji Mandi area on Monday. The suspect has been identified as Ishwar Mahadev Gauda (Gulli no 3, Naralibagh).

According to police, Ishwar asked his brother Sunny Mahadev Gauda (Naralibagh) to pay him Rs 3000 spent on the cremation ceremony of their sister. But as Sunny has no cash, he told Ishwar to wait as he would withdraw cash from an ATM and give it to him later. However, Ishwar suddenly attacked Sunny with a blade and slashed him near the neck. A case was registered in the City Chowk police station.