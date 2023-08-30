Brother commits suicide on Rakshan Bandhan

Wrote suicide note stating that today is his last day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 30-year-old brother, who was living with his sister, tragically took his own life by hanging himself from the ceiling of his sister's house on Raksha Bandhan.

The deceased has been identified as Akash Sarjerao Shinde (30, Mukhed, Nanded). According to police, Akash had recently lost his father, hence he and his mother relocated to Wadgaon to live with his married sister, Sunanda Gondhale's home. Both siblings were employed at a company in Waluj. On Wednesday, while his sister and brother-in-law were at work, Akash was at home.

Meanwhile, Sunanda returned home around 3 pm, to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. But as she called out for Akash, she received no response. She then peered through a window and discovered her brother hanging from the ceiling. She called the neighbors, who promptly brought down Akash and rushed him to the government medical college and hospital. But the doctors declared Akash dead on arrival.

Suicide note found

The police found a suicide note in which Akash addressed his sister, asking her to take care of their mother. He also wrote that he was under stress for the past few days and he needs rest, declaring that ‘today is his last day.’As Akash took his life on Raksha Bandhan, Sunanda's cry made the people there cry too. A case of accidental death was registered in the MIDC Waluj police station.