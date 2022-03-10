Brothers beaten up over petty reason

Aurangabad, March 10:

Waluj MIDC police booked three persons for severely beating two brothers over a petty quarrel over fetching water from a well at Jogeshwari in Waluj area on March 7 night.

Parmeshwar Baban Narwade (29, Jogeshwari) had gone to his farm to water the crops on March 7 at around 11.30 pm. However, his uncle Asaram Narwade and his sons Sandeep and Rameshwar came to him and quarreled over fetching water from the well. Parmeshwar then called his elder brother Dnyaneshwar who came to the spot. The father and his two sons severely beat Parmeshwar and Dnyaneshwar. A case has been registered while PSI Rajendra Bangar is further investigating the case.