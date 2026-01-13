Brutal murder of ex-sarpanch’s son during morning walk

Attacker used sharp weapons

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The son of a former Sarpanch, who had gone for a walk in the fields in the morning, was brutally murdered with sharp weapons at Jamdi, Kannad tehsil of the district, on Tuesday afternoon.

This shocking incident came to light 12.30 PM. The event has created a tense atmosphere in the area. The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Raju Ramchandra Pawar.

Raju Pawar, the son of Jamdi’s former Sarpanch Ramchandra Pawar, was a farmer. He left home as usual for a stroll in the fields at 8 am on Tuesday.

When he did not return for a long time, his family tried to contact him on his mobile. Despite the phone ringing, the calls went unanswered. Concerned, the family and villagers launched a search operation.

Raju Pawar's blood-soaked body was found in the forest department land (Gat No. 95) adjacent to his field around 12.30 PM.

It was discovered that unidentified assailants had murdered him by attacking his head and private parts with sharp weapons. The family broke down in grief upon seeing the body.

Police Patil Nirmala Pawar informed the Kannad Rural Police about the incident. Consequently, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Aparajita Agnihotri, Assistant Police Inspector Dr Ramchandra Pawar, Constable Dheeraj Chavan, and other rural police personnel rushed to the spot to conduct Panchnama.

A dog squad, fingerprint experts, a mobile forensic van from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and a team from the Local Crime Branch were also summoned. However, the police had not succeeded in finding any solid leads on the suspects until late at night.

A case has been registered at the Kannad Rural Police Station, though no formal charges had been filed against anyone by late evening.

Raju is survived by his wife, a son, a daughter, and his parents. The body has been taken to the Kannad Rural Hospital for an autopsy, which is scheduled for Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, police security has been increased in the village due to the prevailing tension.

Murder due to political rivalry or other reasons?

The Pawar family has been active in village politics for the last fifteen years. Five years ago, his father, Ramchandra Pawar, served as the village Sarpanch. Currently, his aunt, Renuka Kailas Pawar, is the sitting Sarpanch.

Consequently, Raju Pawar handled most of the official government work for his aunt. Against this backdrop, the police are investigating whether the murder was motivated by political rivalry or some other cause.