BSNL cable worth Rs 20L stolen

Aurangabad, Jan 3:

In an shocking incident, thieves stole telephone cable of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) amounting to around Rs 20 lakh laid between Patidar Bhavan to Ramanagar area. The theft came to light on January 1. The BSNL service in this area has disrupted due to the cable theft for the past three days. A case has been registered in Osmanpura police station, based on the complaint lodged by sub-divisional engineer Nandkumar Gokulchand Sanghai.

As per the complaint, the thieves stole the cable laid between Patidar Bhavan to Ramanagar, Amarpreet Chowk worth Rs 20,10,297 was stolen. The BSNL service has hampered in Kushalnagar, Arihantnagar, Jawahar Colony, Balajinagar and other areas. PI Geeta Bagwade has registered a case while API Rahul Suryatal is further investigating the case.