Buddhabhumi Bhachav Maha Morcha to be taken out in city today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 'Buddhabhumi Bhachav Maha Morcha' will be taken out in the city on October 7 to demand action against those who are hatching conspiracy to destroy Buddhabhumi at the base of Buddhist Caves.

Bhadanta Vishuddanandabodhi Mahathero, who will lead this Morcha, claimed that lakhs of Buddhist followers and members of other religions would participate in this Morcha in large numbers.

Addressing a press conference, Bhadanta Vishudhanandabodhi , said that 5 to 10 lakh followers, devotees, scholars and tourists visit the base of Buddhist Caves every year for the past 60-70 years as a place of worship for Buddhists in Marathwada.

“But, some people does not like this place of faith of the Buddhists. So far, two attempts have been made to destry this religious place. Even now, a notice was issued regarding this religious place as encroachment. Conspiracy is being hatched to hurt the sentiments of Buddhists deliberately. This has created a wave of anger among Buddhist followers,” he said.

The Morcha will be taken out to divisional commisisonerate from Kranti Chowk at 11 am on Monday. A big stage has been erected near the statue of Annabhau Sathe, where, agitators will take halt.

The organisers said that the authorities concerned should come to that stage and accept the statement of their demands. “We will not go to the office to submit the memoranudm. As we are followers of Tathagat Gautam Buddha, this Morcha will be taken out peacefully,” they said.

Their demands included inclusion of this place in Buddhist circuit with creating the necessary infrastructure there.

Prakash Nikalje, Gautam Kharat, Gautam Landge, Dinkar Omkar, Arun Borde, Bhimrao Hattiambire, Deepak Nikalje, Chetan Kamble, Sandeep Shirsat, Vijay Wahul, Amit Wahul, Sachin Nikam, Dr Sandeep Jadhav, Anand Kasture and others were present.

Box

Different parties to participate in agitation

Buddhis Caves and Buddhabhumi, located at base of the caves is known as the place of worship for Buddhists not only in Marathwada, but also in Maharashtra as a whole.

However, some have hatched a conspiracy to destroy this place of worship by putting a gun on the back of the administration. In order to strongly oppose it, a Buddhabhumi Bachaav Maha Morcha will be taken out to the Divisional Commissionerate on Monday. Various parties and organisations have shown their support to the agitation. Party and rganisations urged the activists and members to participate in this agitation in large numbers.

Former AIMIM MP and State president Imtiaz Jaleel, RPI State unit working president of Baburao Kadam, Kishore Thorat, District President Vijay Magare, City President Nagraj Gaikwad, former member of Zilla Parishad Ramesh Gaikwad,Ambedkarwadi Sangarsh Samiti Shravan Gaikwad, Mahdukar Thombre Ramrao Dabhade,

Nanasaheb Shinde, Sachin Kharat, district President Manish Narwade, Bhimshakti State Vice president Dinkar Onkar, Mahanagar chief Milind Dabhade, Marathwada president Santosh Bhingare, NCP SC Cell (Ajit Pawar) State president Sunil Magare, City President Ramesh Hivarale, Maroti Kadve, Dalit Cobra leader Bhai Vivek Chavan, Marathwada president Ashok Borde and others will participate in the agitations.