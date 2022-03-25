Buddhist caves are Dhamma tradition and precious heritage

Aurangabad, March 25:

“Buddhist caves are the Dhamma tradition and precious heritage. It imbibes a series of History and the upcoming generations should preserve it or the greatest and prosperous heritage will extinct”, opined expert of caves studies Dr Sanjay Paikrao.

He was speaking on the subject ‘Philosophy and History of Buddhist Caves’, organised by Saketnagar Vikas Samiti and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Samajik Adhyayan Sansta at Saketnagar Buddha Vihara organised on the occasion of Phalgun Pournima.

He further said that the caves have been encroached and destroyed in many places. This precious heritage should be preserved with utmost alertness.

Former principal Dr R K Kshirsagar said, the caves should be preserved by chalking out a programme by all the Buddha Viharas. Everyone should take efforts for the propagation of Buddhism, he said.

In his presidential speech, Dr Yashwant Kamble said, the coming generations should study History. Ambedkarites movement is a struggle and to make it successful everyone should work at the grass root level.

Dr Kashinath Ranveer, Sheshrao Jadhav, Sarangdhar Kankal, Madhukar Gaikwad, Balkrushna Lonare, Mangal Zine welcomed the guests.

Initially, tributes were paid to Lord Buddha, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Phule and Shahu by garlanding their portraits. Bhaskar Mhaske made an introductory speech, Mahendra Paikrao conducted the proceedings of the function and Sanghdeep Rodge proposed a vote of thanks.