Budget has taken care of every sector, every section - Dr Karad

Two new airlines for Aurangabad, Bhumi Pujan of Gas pipeline on March 2

Aurangabad, Feb 18:

The budget has taken care of every sector and every section of the society, be it farmers, women, youth, entrepreneurs or common man, everyone is set to benefit in one form or another, said union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, in the Post Budget Session organized by Team of Industries Associations in city on Friday.

Elaborating on the salient features of the union budget, Karad said, "In all, Rs 4.5 lakh crore has been allocated to the MSME sector, and Atma Nirbhar, for which Rs 2.28 lakh crore was spent in the last two years, has benefited several lakhs of people. Product Link Incentive Scheme has been introduced, which will help in creating 60 lakh jobs. road networks, Rs 19,500 crore has been allocated for the Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti scheme. Importance has been given to the development of railways, ports, logistics, airports and two other sectors under the scheme and it will help in industrial development across the country,” he explained. CMIA president Shivprasad Jaju, CII Marathwada zonal chairman Raman Ajgaonkar, Massia vice president Kiran Jagtap, Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh president Vijay Jaiswal, Aurangabad First president Ranjit Kakkad, Credai president Nitin Bagadia, CA association president Yogesh Agrawal, industrialists and traders were present.

Roads approved in the district

Roads from Shiur to Yeola, Shiur-Kannad-Pishore, Vaijapur-Gangapur-Paithan will be inaugurated. Roads from Kasabkheda to Shiur Bangla, Shiur Bangla to Nandgaon, Vaijapur to State Highway No 51, Vaijapur to Shrirampur, Purangaon to Puntamba have been approved. The road from AS Club to Shirdi will be strengthened through central funding.

Two new airlines for Aurangabad

Talks are on with two airlines for starting air service from Aurangabad. Discussions were held with Rakesh Jhunjhunwala of Akash Air and another air service provider from Guwahati to start Aurangabad-Pune, Aurangabad-Nagpur and Aurangabad-Indore flight service. Marketing is being done for promoting the Chikalthana airport as a base for airplane parking.

Bhumi Pujan of gas pipeline on March 2

The Bhumipujan of the gas pipeline for Aurangabad will be held on March 2 in the presence of union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri at MSM ground. The pipeline has a network of 500 km in the city and 150 km in Waluj. The pipeline will also provide gas to every household, said Karad.

Farmers training centre at Khultabad

A farmers training centre has been planned at Khultabad. It will be constructed on 15 acres of land and funds of Rs 15 crore will be spent for the construction.

Marathwada lacks 634 banks

According to the RBI, there should be 14 nationalized bank branches for a population of 1 lakh. However, Marathwada falls behind in tally. There is a need for 634 new banks to fill this gap. There are 12,618 post offices in Maharashtra that will be connected to the central banking system to help penetrate banking services in rural areas. A meeting of the bank's state level committee of nationalized and private banks has been planned in the city on February 28.