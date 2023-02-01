Budget reactions 2

A 33 percent increase in capital expenditure for infrastructure development will provide a major boost. Collateral free credit up to Rs 2 lakh crore has been announced for MSMEs. The fund focuses on bringing innovative solutions to the challenges faced by farmers through the agriculture acceleration fund to encourage agritech startups by young entrepreneurs in rural areas. This is a green budget due to emphasis on digitization and green energy.

- Ritesh Mishra, secretary, Aurangabad First

Development of infrastructure, MSMEs

The government has increased the capital expenditure by 33 percent to Rs 10 lakh crore which will definitely play a major role in increasing the financial affordability of the country. Infrastructure development including Rs 2.40 lakh crore for railways, Rs 10 lakh crore for infrastructure development, and construction of 50 new airports will boost the economy in a big way. The concessions given in the tax structure will increase the purchasing power of the middle class.

- Nitin Gupta, President CMIA

Very balanced budget

The green credit programme is the long-term vision of the government to become carbon neutral and this budget seems to emphasize the government's focus on international agreements and green energy. The provision made in medicine research is very important and it is expected that funds will be available for the announced medical device park in Aurangabad.

-Arpit Save, secretary CMIA

Tax relief benefits the middle class

The increase in the tax slab will benefit taxpayers opting for the new tax regime. The extension of the credit line guarantee scheme is a welcome move for MSMEs. The credit and fiscal support of Rs 3 lakh crore will give a huge boost to this sector encouraging new businesses to come to the fore. This announcement will certainly generate a lot of employment opportunities.

-Prasad Kokil, CII Marathwada zonal president.