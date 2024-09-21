Builder Nagpal arrested in harassment case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A builder Ramesh Nagpal (65, Padampura) was arrested on Saturday in connection with a harassment case of a woman.

According to details, the 27-year-old housewife came to the city from Uttar Pradesh along with family members a few years ago. She got acquainted with Nagpal in March 2024.

In June 2024, Nagpal called the married woman to his home on the pretext of work and committed an indecent act with her. He also made a video of the act and started blackmailing her.

He called her against at home on September 10 and harassed her sexually. The accused threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed it to anybody. The victim informed her husband about the incident. She lodged a complaint with Vedantnagar Police Station on Friday.

On the basis of the complaint, Police inspector Pravina Yadav registered a rape case against Nagpal. PI Geeta Bagwade’s team arrested Nagpal this afternoon.