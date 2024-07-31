Builder Nagpal & his son sent to police custody

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) A V Musale remanded builder Ramesh Nagpal and his son Neelkanth Nagpal to police custody up to August 6 in a misappropriation case.

The accused collected Rs 2.91 crore as a one-time amount of maintenance in a housing project. The amount collected from the customers of a housing project in Kanchanwadi was siphoned off. The project was developed by Nagpla Project and Construction Pvt Ltd.

Prasad Mahajan (Meadows Hill Mist Society, Kanchanwadi) lodged a complaint against them. The accused were arrested by the police on Tuesday.

When they were produced in court on Wednesday, it was argued that there is a need to probe about how the accused disposed of money which needs to be recollected from them. The court remanded them police custody up to August 6.

“The documents of the ledger account statement of the maintenance department in the company detail the amount spent by the accused on the facilities of the society and the amount remaining needs to be obtained from the accused. There is a need to get the audit report of this group including who else is involved in the Nagpal project and details about their complete expenses. The accused should be remanded to 12 days of police custody to seek these details,” said Bhagwat Kakad, Assistant public prosecutor in the court.

Senior police inspector of the Economics Offence Wing Sambhaji Pawar and PSI Awachar are on the case. Adv Virendra Jagirdar, on behalf of the complainant, assisted the Government pleader.