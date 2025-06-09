Bunches of documents lying everywhere on floor

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Medical Superintendent of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Dr Gayatri Tadwalkar scolded the staff after seeing bundles of documents lying everywhere in the record section of the GMCH.

Dr Tadwalkar reviewed the work of birth registration, suggesting that this situation be rectified immediately. The type of late birth registration will be verified by a four-member committee of the Public Health Department soon.

This inspection will be conducted in Jalna, Beed along with Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. In view of the committee’s inspection, Dr Tadwalkar reviewed the situation of the records section of GMCH on Monday morning.

She noticed that bundles of documents were lying on the floor in various places in the records section. She instructed the employees to immediately rectify this situation. The Medical Superintendent also reviewed which employee was performing which work and made suggestions.

Box

Medical Education Dept Committee

Following the Public Health Department, the Medical Education Department has appointed a three-member committee to investigate the birth registration system. After the Health Department Committee's inquiry is completed, the Medical Education Department Committee will conduct a probe.

Box

What is case?

BJP leader Dr Kirit Somaiya has alleged that a scam took place in the GMCH in 17 months involving 4,967 birth registrations of children over one year of age. Therefore, an investigation into the birth registration is being conducted.