Burglar fled to Mumbai after theft arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A burglar after burgling a house and stealing valuables fled to Mumbai. The Mukundwadi police arrested him within 48 hours when he returned to the city. The arrested has been identified as Bhima Baban Salve (Mukundwadi).

PI Shivaji Taware said, Bhima burgled a locked house in the Mukudwadi area on August 2 and stole jewellery, a home theater, a mobile phone and auto-rickshaw batteries.

During the investigation, PSI Pankaj More found that Bhima has burgled the house and fled to Mumbai. On August 5, he returned from Mumbai and the police nabbed him. The police have seized valuables worth Rs 54,000 from him. The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Taware by PSI More, constables Narsingh Pawar, Babasaheb Kamble, Anil Thore, Ganesh Wagh, and others.