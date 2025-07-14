Burglars loot gold worth Rs 58,000 from locked house in Waluj Cidco

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A house in Waluj Cidco was burgled in the early hours of Sunday while the family was away for an out-of-town engagement. Thieves decamped with gold ornaments worth around Rs 58,000.

House owner Avinash Bandarkar had left with his family on July 12. At around 3:30 a.m., his neighbour Bapusaheb Rohkale alerted him about a break-in after spotting suspicious activity on CCTV. Bandarkar returned late the next night and found the safety lock of the main door and inner doors broken. The cupboard had been ransacked, and several ornaments were missing. The stolen jewellery includes a gold chain (Rs 6,000), necklace (Rs 15,000), locket (Rs 21,000), ring (Rs 11,000), and a mangalsutra bowl (Rs 5,000). MIDC Waluj police have registered a case and are investigating.