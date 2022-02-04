Burhani Group of Schools celebrates Republic Day

Aurangabad, Feb 4:

Burhani Group of Schools celebrated the 73rd Republic Day. The chief guest Janab Hamza Bhai Saheb Husami, Moavin Aamil Sahab, (Aurangabad) unfurled the tricolour followed by singing of the National Anthem. The programme was aired online and viewed by nearly 2000 viewers.

The function started with the recitation of verses of Holy Quran. There were speeches delivered in English, Urdu and Marathi. A beautiful patriotic song was rendered with great enthusiasm. Janab Hamza Bhai Sahab appreciated the performance of the students and urged the staff and students to abide by the Constitution of our country and fulfill all the duties as responsible citizens. The programme was appreciated by the audience watching it online and the members of Burhani National Education Society. They lauded the efforts of the staff for organising a spectacular event and kindling patriotic spirit in everyone.