Burhani teacher Sayeeda Khan given farewell

Aurangabad:

Teacher Sayeeda Zameer Khan was given a warm farewell at Burhani National Urdu High School recently. Husain Baqri, Farazdak Shaker and Ansari Abrar Ahmed members of the society, Bohara Mustique Ali, headmaster of the school, teaching and non-teaching staff and students were present. Sayeeda was honored with a bouquet and a shawl by Husain Baqri. Students thanked her for teaching and guidance. Seema Farheen and Sk. Atique Ahmed threw light on her 29 years of dedicated work. They said she is an all-rounder, good teacher of English and drawing, drama writer, poetess and sportsperson

Members of the society and the headmaster also lauded her work. Sayeeda Khan expressed her gratitude towards all. Syed Amjad Uddin Quadri anchored the programme. Syeda Anjum Saher proposed a vote of thanks.