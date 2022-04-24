Bus catches fire near Ajanta ghat

Aurangabad, April 24:

The engine of Muktainagar to Aurangabad ST bus caught fire near Ajanta Ghat on Jalgaon-Aurangabad road. Half of the bus was burnt to ashes and fortunately 56 passengers and children were rescued. The incident took place around 5 pm on Sunday.

The bus (MH-14-BT-1652) from Muktainagar depot was heading towards Aurangabad. Meanwhile, the driver of the bus noticed smoke coming out of the engine near the Ajanta Ghat. Suddenly the bus caught fire. By then the driver had alerted the passengers giving them time to step out of the bus. Upon receiving the information, API Ajit Vispute, constable Akram Pathan, Sanjay Brahmande along with nearby citizens rushed to the spot. Police called a road contractor and ordered a water tanker, and with the help of villagers, the fire was brought under control after an hour's work.