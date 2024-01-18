Buses won’t pass through underpass due to low height

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The work of constructing an underpass at Shivajinagar railway gate has been undertaken. But, the railway officers have now clarified that cars and two-wheelers would only be able to pass through it. They said that buses cannot pass through it due to limited height.

The railway officials said that if the height is increased, the problem of water logging would arise. After a long wait, the work underpass at Shivajinagar Railway Gate began.

The height of this underpass is always in controversy. After its construction, heavy vehicles will not pass through it.

The demand to increase its height is gaining momentum.

While there is a demand to stop the work and create a new design, the railway has continued the work of the underpass saying that it is not possible now to increase the height.

What did the railway engineer say?

“Shivajinagar underpass is being developed as per railway standard. Its height is 3.5 meters. Cars and motorcycles can only go through it. It is not useful for buses.

Increasing its height will cause a waterlogging problem. So, the height cannot be enhanced. The construction work of required boxes for the underpass will be done within a month,” said railway engineers.

After the railway work, the remaining work will be carried out by the Public Works Department.

Criticism on social media

As soon as the issue of the height of the underpass came to light, social media was abuzz with comments. The users gave many reactions. They said that the height of the underpass should be at least 4.3 meters for buses. 'What happened to the Beed bypass, the same will happen to the underpass.