Business partner duped; abused passing casteist remarks

Aurangabad

Business partners started a company in Chikalthana industrial area, but they took the machinery from the company without informing one of the partners. When he asked them about it, they abused him by passing casteist remarks. A case under the atrocity act has against seven persons has been registered with Vedantnagar police station. The accused included Rajesh Babubhai Nariya (Dahisar, Mumbai), Nishenchand Nagori (Goregaon, Mumbai), Deepak Praveenbhai Dodiya (Meera Road, East Mumbai), Nannebhai, Santosh Patil (Chabutare, Parola, Jalgaon) and Atul Trivedi.

Police said complainant Swapnil Yad (Ghulewadi, Sangamner, Nagar) along with the other partners established a company at the Chikalthana MIDC area. The company partners took away the machinery without the knowledge of Yadav. On June 26, 2022, he questioned the accused in the Railway Station area about it. They abused him and threatened to kill him. They even passed casteist remarks on him. They deliberately cheated him, Yadav mentioned in his complaint.

Accordingly, a case under sections of the cheating and atrocity act has been registered against the accused. Five of the accused are from Mumbai, one is from Jalgaon and the address of one partner is not known. ACP Ashok Thorat is further investigating the case.