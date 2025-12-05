Businessman robbed of Rs 10,000; thieves caught in three hours

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Three men attacked a businessman returning home after closing his shop on Wednesday night, snatching a bag containing Rs 10,000. Citizens witnessed the robbery, prompting the thieves to abandon their motorcycle and flee. The crime branch tracked the suspects’ house using the bike’s chassis number and arrested all three within three hours.

The arrested men are Deepak Kamble (20), Akash Bordhe (22, both from Indiranagar, Garkheda), and Krishna alias Babu Yadav (18, Navnathnagar). Victim Murji Nor (42) owns a stationery shop on Beed Bypass. Around 9.15 pm, as he crossed Godavari T-Point, the trio intercepted him, beat him with sticks, and snatched his cash bag. Retired police and other citizens reported the attack immediately. Officers on patrol, including police sub-inspector Jagannath Menkudle and constables rushed to the scene. Before fleeing, the thieves left Nor’s motorcycle behind. Police recovered the unregistered bike, traced it to Kamble via the chassis number, and arrested all three after contacting his family. Police said Kamble had contacts who monitored Nor’s shop. Using this information, the trio planned the attack. Yadav has prior cases at Pundliknagar police station, while Kamble and Bordhe work as drivers.