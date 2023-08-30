CA Achalia clears ISA exam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: City chartered accountant Rohan Achalia has cleared information systems audit (ISA) examination conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India under the post qualification course. Of the 150 CAs from the city centre, only CA Achalia could crack this examination (passing percentage 0.0067%.) CA Achalia is the past chairman of the Aurangabad ICAI branch.