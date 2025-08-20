CA aspirant ends life by setting gas cylinder ablaze

• Shocking incident in New Shantiniketan Colony, opposite Hedgewar Hospital

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Panic gripped New Shantiniketan Colony on Wednesday evening after a 20-year-old CA aspirant, Om Sanjay Rathod, ended his life by triggering a gas cylinder fire around 5 pm.

Om, originally from Anna Tanda near, Bambatnagar, was studying at a reputed college and often stayed with his uncle in the colony. On Wednesday, after completing college work, he went straight to his uncle’s home. Around 4 pm, his aunt stepped out to bring the children from school. When she returned, she found the doors and windows bolted from inside. As she called for help, a loud blast shook the colony, shattering windows and rattling doors. Labourers from a nearby building broke open the door but flames from the kitchen made entry impossible. Fire officials Vijay Rathod, Ashok Khandekar and Chetan Tarole quickly controlled the blaze and prevented a larger explosion. PI Sachin Kumbhar and assistant inspector Atish Lohkare found Om lying near the cylinder with severe burns. He was rushed to the hospital but declared dead. Investigations point to suicide. A saree was found hanging from the fan, its blades bent. A knife had been stabbed into the cylinder, releasing gas before ignition. With doors locked from inside and Om found near the cylinder, police concluded he had deliberately set the fire. Om, who scored 94% in Class 12, was considered bright and cheerful. His dream was to become a Chartered Accountant. Neighbours and relatives remain shocked that such a promising student took this extreme step. The Jawaharnagar police conducted a spot inspection and have begun a probe. Post-mortem will be carried out on Thursday. Om’s father works in a private job, while most of his extended family members are government employees.