CA Bhalerao elected ICAI city branch president; CA Indani new secretary

Aurangabad: CA Ganesh Bhalerao and CA Mahesh Indani were elected the city branch chairman and secretary of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) respectively.

CA Ganesh Bhalerao has taken charge as the city branch chairman in a programme held on Saturday.

The news office bearers and other committee members of the branch for the year 2023-24, are as follows; CA Rupali Bothara (Vice-chairperson), CA Kedar Pande (Treasurer), CA Amol Godha (Wester India CA Students Asspcoatopm, Chairman) and CA Yogesh Agrawal (Immediate Past chairman).

The branch is taking care o over 1050 members in the city as well as more than 2,500 CAs in the entire Marathwada.

The team has planned to have seminars, workshops and conferences in the city under the guidance of ICAI president CA Aniket Talati and vice president CA Ranjeet Agarwal.

The new office-bearers said that organising well-planned and timely conferences & seminars whenever there will be amendments in Taxation and Corporate Laws is the main motto for the year.

They said that the conferences and seminars provide value addition and awareness to the CA members of the branch and the knowledge, that members gather from here is very much helpful to them in their day-to-day practice. The branch will also organise seminars for public awareness on taxation and its compliance as well as investor awareness programmes.